Seahawks Hosted CB Trevon Diggs For Tryout

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks hosted former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs for a tryout on Tuesday.

Diggs worked out with Detroit earlier this month as well.

Diggs, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which included a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

Dallas let him go near the end of the 2025 season, however and he was claimed by the Packers. Green Bay released him this past offseason.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and Packers and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.