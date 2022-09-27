Seahawks Hosted Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks brought in five players for workouts and visits on Tuesday including C Joey Hunt.
The full list includes:
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- RB Abram Smith
- DB Nazir Streater
- C Joey Hunt
- FB Cullen Gillaspia (visit)
Of this group, Seattle signed Igwebuike to their practice squad.
Hunt, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.
Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.
The Colts signed him to a contract back in August of 2020 and re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off Indianapolis’ taxi squad in 2020 and the team opted to re-sign him back in March of 2021. He bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad last season.
In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts.
