Seahawks Hosted OL Ike Boettger For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks hosted veteran OL Ike Boettger for a visit.

He’s the latest veteran offensive lineman that Seattle’s taking a look at as they explore their options to reinforce the interior of their line.

The Seahawks also hosted Greg Van Roten and Lucas Patrick for visits and have expressed interest in Laken Tomlinson and Cody Whitehair.

Boettger, 29, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. From there, Boettger returned to Buffalo via waivers and has remained on the team since.

Buffalo re-signed Boettger as a restricted free agent heading into 2021 and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2022. He returned on another one-year contract for the 2023 season but was cut coming out of the preseason. Boettger caught on with the Colts and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and active roster.

For his career, Boettger has appeared in 36 games for the Bills and Colts with 17 starts.