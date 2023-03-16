Seahawks Hosting LB Devin Bush, S Julian Love & DB Lonnie Johnson For Visits

According to Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are hosting LB Devin Bush and S Julian Love for free agent visits today.

Schefter also reports DB Lonnie Johnson is in Seattle for a visit.

Seattle has a major need at linebacker, less so at safety, but Love and Johnson both have experience at cornerback which means the team could find a role for them.

Bush, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Bush appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 81 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 54 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

Love, 24, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $5.33 million rookie contract that included a $770,860 signing bonus.

In 2022, Love appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 121 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and five pass deflections.