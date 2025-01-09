Seahawks Interviewing Lions OL Coach Hank Fraley For OC Job Friday

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are scheduled to interview Lions OL coach Hank Fraley for their offensive coordinator job on Friday.

Pelissero notes Seattle wants to improve their rushing attack in 2025, which Fraley helped the Lions develop. Detroit finished with the No. 6 overall rushing offense in 2024.

Fraley, 47, is a former offensive lineman with the Steelers, Eagles, Browns, and Rams. He began his coaching career as the University of San Diego’s offensive line coach in 2012 and became San Jose State’s offensive line coach the following year.

He got his first job in the NFL as the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach from 2014-2016 and signed with UCLA as their OL coach the next year. The Lions hired him as their assistant offensive line coach in 2018 and promoted him to the full-time role in 2020.