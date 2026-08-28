Seahawks LB Chris Paul Reverts To Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks officially placed LB Chris Paul on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Paul was waived with an injury designation on Thursday.

Paul, 23, is a former fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Rams out of Ole Miss. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad after a few days.

Seattle re-signed him to a futures deal in February and waived him with an injury designation this week.

During his college career, Paul appeared in 40 games and recorded 225 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, five pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.