Seahawks LT Duane Brown Displeased, Still Seeking New Contract

Adam Schefter reports that Seahawks’ T Duane Brown is seeking a contract extension and isn’t pleased about not receiving one yet this offseason.

Schefter notes that Brown is a contract year and is set to make a base salary of $10 million in 2021. Brown will be 36 before the start of the season, which could make finding a value for a long-term deal tricky for the two sides.

Seahawks S Jamal Adams is also trying to get a new contract from Seattle, so it appears to have a lot to sort out before the start of the regular season.

Brown, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

In 2020, Brown started all 16 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.