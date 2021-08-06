Seahawks LT Duane Brown Displeased, Still Seeking New Contract

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Adam Schefter reports that Seahawks’ T Duane Brown is seeking a contract extension and isn’t pleased about not receiving one yet this offseason.

Duane Brown

Schefter notes that Brown is a contract year and is set to make a base salary of $10 million in 2021. Brown will be 36 before the start of the season, which could make finding a value for a long-term deal tricky for the two sides. 

Seahawks S Jamal Adams is also trying to get a new contract from Seattle, so it appears to have a lot to sort out before the start of the regular season. 

Brown, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.  

In 2020, Brown started all 16 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players. 

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available. 

