Seahawks Made Six Roster Moves

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Seahawks claimed DB A.J. Finley off waivers from the Chargers. To make room, DE Myles Adams was waived.

Seattle also released RB Brittain Brown and DB Faion Hicks from their practice squad and signed DB Ryan Cooper and WR Cornell Powell.

Adams, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived coming out of training camp.

After a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad, the Seahawks signed Adams to their taxi squad in December 2021 only to release him a few weeks later. Seattle signed him in January of 2021. He’s re-signed on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games for the Seahawks and recorded three total tackles.