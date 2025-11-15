Seahawks Made Three Transactions, Placed C Jalen Sundell On IR

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that the team is placing C Jalen Sundell on injured reserve due to a knee injury that is not considered season-ending.

Seattle also activated C Christian Haynes from injured reserve and elevated LB Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad.

Sundell, 26, wound up signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State following the 2024 draft.

He’s in the second year of a three-year, $2,830,000 contract that includes a base salary of $960,000 for 2025.

In 2025, Sundell has appeared in and started nine games at center for the Seahawks.