Seahawks Made Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks signed RB Kairee Robinson to the roster on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move, the team waived RB Ricky Person with an injury designation.

He will revert to Seattle’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers and likely be cut with a settlement later on.

Person Jr., 24, caught on with the Ravens after going undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2022 but was later waived by the team and joined the Stallions in the USFL.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract earlier this summer.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.