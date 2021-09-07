Seahawks Make Eight Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced several roster moves on Tuesday as their prepare for their Week 1 game.

The full list includes:

Seahawks promoted WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to their active roster.

and CB to their active roster. Seahawks signed CB Blessuan Austin .

. Seahawks placed TE Colby Parkinson , CB Tre Brown , and CB Nigel Warrior on injured reserve.

, CB , and CB on injured reserve. Seahawks signed CB Gavin Heslop to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Seahawks released TE Mark Vital from their practice squad.

Parkinson, 22, was a two-year starter at Stanford and earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors last season. The Seahawks selected him with the No. 133 pick in last year’s draft.

Parkinson signed a four-year, $3,965,440 rookie contract that includes a $670,440 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Parkinson recorded 87 receptions for 1,171 yards receiving (13.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Austin, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when the Jets waived him coming out of camp.

In 2020, Austin appeared in 11 games and recorded 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four pass defenses, and no interceptions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 96 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.