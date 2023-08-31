Seahawks Make Five Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks have signed LB Jon Rhattigan, G Ben Brown and CB Robert Rochell to their practice squad, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar. The team also waived QB Holton Ahlers and OL Greg Eiland.

Brown, 24, went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2022 before catching on with the Bengals.

Unfortunately, Brown’s first season with the Bengals was cut short after he was placed on injured reserve. He was recently released from the team a couple days ago.

During his five years at Ole Miss, Brown started all 39 of his games.