Seahawks Make Four Moves, Including Activating QB Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have activated QB Russell Wilson and rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge from injured reserve. In corresponding moves, the team waived TE Tyler Mabry and placed DB Marquise Blair on injured reserve.

The @Seahawks made four roster transactions this afternoon. https://t.co/AHEApFaBmw — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 12, 2021

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns, and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.