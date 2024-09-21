Seahawks Make Four Moves Including Placing OT George Fant On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Broncos.

The full list includes:

Fant, 32, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Fant to a contract this offseason.

In 2024, Fant has appeared in one game for the Seahawks. 

