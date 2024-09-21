Seahawks Make Four Moves Including Placing OT George Fant On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Broncos. The full list includes: Seahawks signed OT McClendon Curtis to their active roster.

to their active roster. Seahawks placed OT George Fant on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Seahawks elevated LB Patrick O’Connell and OLB Tyus Bowser to their active roster.

Fant, 32, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Fant to a contract this offseason.

In 2024, Fant has appeared in one game for the Seahawks.