Seahawks Make Four Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have made four roster moves, including signing CBs Montrae Braswell and Benjie Franklin to the roster.

To make room, Seattle waived RB Chris Smith and DT LaTrell Bumphus, the latter with an injury designation.

Braswell is an undrafted rookie who initially signed with the Chiefs. Bumphus is a rookie who just recently signed with Seattle as well.

Franklin, 26, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Tarleton State following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Franklin landed with the Packers on the practice squad and lasted several weeks before Green Bay moved on. He re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season but was released following the draft.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.