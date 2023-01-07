Seahawks Make Four Roster Moves

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks made four roster moves on Saturday including placing RB Travis Homer on injured reserve.

The team also signed OLB Joshua Onujiogu, as well as elevated LB Alexander Johnson and WR Cade Johnson for Week 18.

Homer, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $965,000 this season.

In 2022, Homer appeared in 10 games and recorded 19 rushing attempts for 74 yards (3.9 YPC), to go along with 16 receptions for 157 yards (9.8 YPC) and one touchdown.