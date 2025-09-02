Seahawks Make Six Practice Squad Moves, Cut RB Damien Martinez

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed G Sataoa Laumea, DE Jalan Gaines and DT Anthony Campbell to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have released RB Damien Martinez, OT Amari Kight and CB Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Seahawks’ practice squad:

Martinez, 21, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $4,338,944 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025 but was among Seattle’s final roster cuts. He re-signed on the practice squad shortly after.

In his collegiate career, Martinez appeared in 38 games over three seasons and rushed 514 times for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 391 yards.