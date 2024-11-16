Seahawks Make Six Roster Moves, Place C Connor Williams On Reserve/Retired List

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed WR Cody White and TE Tyler Mabry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, the Seahawks placed C Connor Williams on the reserve/retired list and waived DT Brandon Pili. Additionally, Seattle has elevated S Ty Okada and LB Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Dolphins. He played out that deal and signed with the Seahawks in August.

In 2024, Williams appeared in nine games and started all nine times at center.