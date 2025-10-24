Seahawks Make Three Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks re-signed TE Eric Saubert to their active roster, signed WR Tyrone Broden to their practice squad, and cut WR Tyler Scott from their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Saubert, 30, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After two seasons in Atlanta, Saubert was traded to the Patriots, but New England waived him just two weeks later.

Saubert signed with the Raiders practice squad before the 2019 season, then moved on to the Bears’ active roster in November 2019. The Bears waived him in September 2020, and Saubert signed with the Jaguars practice squad two days later.

Jacksonville declined to tender Saubert a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. From there, he signed two consecutive one-year deals with the Broncos.

Miami signed Saubert to a contract but he landed on injured reserve during camp and was subsequently released. He then had a brief stint on the Cowboys, appearing in one game before being relegated to the practice squad, at which point he was signed from the unit by the Texans.

San Francisco signed him to a one-year deal and brought him back last year on another one-year contract. He caught on with the Seahawks to a one-year deal in March but was cut loose earlier this week.

In 2025, Saubert has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and recorded one reception for 12 yards.