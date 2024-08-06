Seahawks Make Two Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed OLB Jamie Sheriff and waived OLB Josh Onujiogu with an injury designation as a corresponding move.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this morning. https://t.co/bu28tTRyFX — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 6, 2024

Onujiogu will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. Sheriff is an undrafted rookie.

Onujiogu, 26, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Framingham State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, making an appearance on the active roster later in the season.

The Seahawks waived Onujiogu with an injury designation in 2023 and he spent the year on injured reserve. Seattle brought him back on an exclusive rights deal for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Onujiogu appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded three total tackles.