Seahawks Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed DB Tyler Hall to their practice squad and placed WR Tyrone Broden on the practice squad injured list, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Hall, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2020. He bounced on and off Atlanta’s practice squad as a rookie.

The Rams claimed him off waivers in August 2021 and was also on and off their practice squad before being waived with an injury settlement in September 2022.

He spent the next two years bouncing off the Raiders’ practice squad and signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2024. He also had stints on the Jaguars’ and Seahawks’ practice squads in 2024. Seattle signed him to a futures deal in January but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 20 tackles.