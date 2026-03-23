Seahawks Matching Jaguars’ Offer Sheet For WR Jake Bobo

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks will match the Jaguars’ offer sheet for restricted free agent WR Jake Bobo, keeping him in Seattle.

Jacksonville had signed Bobo to an offer sheet for two years and $5.5 million with $4.5 million of that sum guaranteed.

The Seahawks initially planned not to tender Bobo and to sign him back for cheaper. However, there was clearly interest from other teams that Seattle had to fend off.

Bobo, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Bobo was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason when Seattle used the original round tender for $3.5 million.

In 2025, Bobo appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.