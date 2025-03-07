Seahawks Offered Geno Smith & DK Metcalf To Raiders For Maxx Crosby, LV ‘Quickly’ Shot It Down

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Seahawks opened trade discussions with the Raiders by proposing a deal that would have sent QB Geno Smith and WR D.K. Metcalf to the Raiders for DE Maxx Crosby.

However, Breer reports that Las Vegas “QUICKLY shot that down.”

From there, the two teams continued trade talks and ultimately settled on Smith going to the Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick.

The Raiders wound up signing Crosby to a big-money extension just a few days later, so they were clear about retaining their star defensive player.

Adam Schefter adds that the Seahawks were working to extend Smith’s contract over the past week, but when progress was no longer being made, they opted to trade him to the Raiders for the third-round pick.

The Seahawks are now expected to target Sam Darnold as their next starting quarterback and continue to field offers for Metcalf in the coming weeks.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.