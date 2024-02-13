Seahawks Officially Announce Seven Coaching Hires

The Seattle Seahawks announced seven additions to new HC Mike Macdonald’s 2024 coaching staff on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Aden Durde (defensive coordinator)

(defensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb (offensive coordinator)

(offensive coordinator) Jay Harbaugh (special teams coordinator)

(special teams coordinator) Leslie Frazier (assistant head coach)

(assistant head coach) Karl Scott (defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs)

(defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs) Scott Huff (offensive line)

(offensive line) Kirk Olivadotti (inside linebackers)

Grubb, 47, began his coaching career at Kingsley-Pierson HS back in 2003. He worked for a number of colleges including South Dakota State, Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State before Washington hired him as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in 2022.

Grubb held the coordinator job at Washington for two before departing for the job at Alabama a few weeks ago.

Durde, 44, began his coaching career as the Falcons’ defensive quality control coach in 2018. Atlanta later promoted him to outside linebackers coach for the 2020 season.

From there, the Cowboys hired Durde as defensive line coach in 2021 and he’s remained in the position ever since.