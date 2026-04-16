Seahawks Host Veteran DE Dante Fowler For Visit

The Seattle Seahawks hosted former Cowboys DE Dante Fowler for a visit on Thursday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Fowler, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in 2020.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut in 2021 that voided the remainder of his deal and he later joined the Cowboys. He returned on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Washington signed him to a one-year deal for 2024 and he signed a one-year deal with Dallas for 2025.

In 2025, Fowler appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass defenses.