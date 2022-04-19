Seahawks Officially Re-Sign Nine Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve re-signed QB Geno Smith along with eight restricted free agents or exclusive rights free agents for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

Smith, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. Seattle re-signed him to a new deal last year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Haynes, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He just finished playing out his original rookie deal, which was a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

The Seahawks waived Haynes ahead of the 2021 season, eventually bringing him back to the active roster.

In 2021, Haynes appeared in five games for the Seahawks and made two starts at guard.

Hart, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis waived Hart with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. From there, the Colts cut him with an injury settlement and he eventually signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad before being added to the active roster.

In 2021, Hart appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught seven passes for 59 yards receiving and no touchdowns.