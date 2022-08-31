Seahawks Officially Sign 12 Players To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 14 players to their practice squad. 

The full list includes:

  1. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
  2. T Greg Eiland
  3. WR Cade Johnson
  4. LB Vi Jones
  5. TE Tyler Mabry
  6. WR Bo Melton
  7. CB Quandre Mosely
  8. LB Tanner Muse
  9. S Scott Nelson
  10. T Liam Ryan
  11. RB Darwin Thompson
  12. LB Aaron Donkor

The Seahawks also waived outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and placed cornerback John Reid on injured reserve.

Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022. 

The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi. He was just cut loose coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards. 

