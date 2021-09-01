Seahawks Officially Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Seahawks announced they have officially signed 14 players to the practice squad.

Seattle still has three open slots to fill as they have an international exemption allowing them to carry 17 total.

The @Seahawks added 14 players to the practice squad this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/Opk8015N6D — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 1, 2021

The full list includes:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (international) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller WR Penny Hart DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage TE Tyler Mabry DT Robert Nkemdiche CB John Reid LB Jon Rhattigan WR Cody Thompson

Nkemdiche, 26, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.

Arizona had declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option back in May and moved on from him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal but waived him in November.

He appeared in just two games for the Dolphins in 2019 and did not record a statistic. The Seahawks signed him following a workout this past summer.

In 2018, Nkemdiche appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 32 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.