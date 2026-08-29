Seahawks Officially Signed CB Terrion Arnold

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that they have officially signed CB Terrion Arnold and waived OT Derrick Graham.

Per Ian Rapoport, Arnold will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list when the league receives his contract.

The former first-round pick had his first court appearance in late June after turning himself in on four charges, each of kidnapping and armed robbery, which in Florida carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the robbery and beating of Arnold’s personal driver and two of the driver’s associates by several of Arnold’s co-defendants. This came after Arnold accused the driver of arranging the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and goods from an Airbnb in February, per Dave Birkett.

The Lions responded by cutting ties with Arnold. He visited several teams before agreeing to terms with the Seahawks.

Arnold, 23, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold entered the third year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract, which included a $7,251,788 signing bonus, when he was let go this offseason following his arrest.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception, and eight pass deflections.