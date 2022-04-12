Seahawks Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For TE Noah Fant

According to Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks have picked up the fifth-year option for TE Noah Fant.

Schefter adds Fant is the first member of the 2019 class to officially have their option picked up. The deadline is in May shortly following the draft.

Seattle acquired Fant as a part of the Russell Wilson trade so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Fant, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that included a $7,176,892 signing bonus when he was traded to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks picked up the fifth-year option on Fant for the 2023 season. Over The Cap projects it to be worth $6.85 million fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Fant appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 68 of 90 targets for 670 yards and four touchdowns.