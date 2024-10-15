Seahawks Place CB Artie Burns On IR

The Seahawks announced on Tuesday they are placing CB Artie Burns on injured reserve due to a toe injury.
Burns, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.
Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.
From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal and he bounced on and off the practice squad. The Seahawks re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March but he was among their final roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad.
In 2024, Burns has appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!