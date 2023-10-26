Seahawks Place DE Uchenna Nwosu On IR, Officially Sign DE Frank Clark

The Seattle Seahawks officially placed DE Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve after undergoing season-ending surgery on his pec injury.
They also officially announced the signing of DE Frank Clark, who was in Seattle for a visit with the team.
Nwosu has been one of the team’s best defenders off of the edge. Losing him will be a huge blow to the defense. But the goal is the signing of Clark will offset some of that.
Nwosu, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him a two-year, $20 million deal.
From there, Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension this offseason.
In 2023, Nwosu appeared in six games and recorded 16 total tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.
Clark, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015 out of Michigan. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.
Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.
Back in 2021, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.
From there, Clark signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason but was cut loose in recent weeks.
In 2023, Clark has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two tackles.
