Seahawks Place RB Adrian Peterson On PS Injured List, Activate Three

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve placed RB Adrian Peterson on the practice squad injured list and activated CB D.J. Reed, DT Bryan Mone and CB Mike Jackson from the COVID-19 list.

Peterson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007. After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints.

The Saints later traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a 2018 sixth-round pick back in 2017. However, Arizona cut him loose and he eventually signed on with Washington.

Washington brought Peterson back on a two-year contract worth $8 million that included an option before releasing him coming out of the preseason last year. He eventually signed on with the Lions. He was out of football for months before catching on with the Titans in November. He lasted three games before being cut.

The Seahawks signed Peterson to their practice squad a few weeks ago.