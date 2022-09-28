Seahawks Place RB Travis Homer On IR, Make Four Other Roster Moves

The Seahawks announced that they placed RB Travis Homer on the injured reserve and promoted CB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad.

Seattle also signed RB Godwin Igwebuike and FB Cullen Gillaspia to the practice squad and cut S Scott Nelson in a corresponding move.

Homer, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $965,000 this season.

In 2022, Homer has appeared in three games and recorded four rushing attempts for 18 yards (4.5 YPC), to go along with four receptions for 33 yards (8.3 YPC).