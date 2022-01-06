Seahawks Place S Ryan Neal On COVID-19 List, Activate Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed S Ryan Neal on the COVID-19 list.

Seattle also took G Damien Lewis and CB Sidney Jones off the reserve list.

Neal, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

In 2021, Neal appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 49 total tackles, one sack, no interceptions and three pass deflections.