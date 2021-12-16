Seahawks Place WR Tyler Lockett & RB Alex Collins On COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the COVID-19 list.

Both players are now likely to miss Week 15’s game against the Rams.

Lockett, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.

Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks this past March.

In 2021, Lockett has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and caught 62 passes for 1,023 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Collins, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.566 million contract when he was cut loose by the Seahawks at the start of the 2017 season.

Collins signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad a few days later and returned to Baltimore on an exclusive rights contract for the 2018 season.

The Seahawks brought Collins back in November of last year and was eventually promoted to their active roster. He later agreed to a one-year $990,000 contract with Seattle this past February.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 411 yards on 108 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 87 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.