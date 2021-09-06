Seahawks Promote TE Tyler Mabry To Active Roster, Sign G Jordan Simmons To PS

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve promoted TE Tyler Mabry from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Monday and signed G Jordan Simmons to their practice squad.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller WR Penny Hart DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage DT Robert Nkemdiche DB John Reid LB Jon Rhattigan WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes TE Mark Vital G Jordan Simmons

Seattle could use some depth on their roster in case TE Colby Parkinson isn’t ready to go for Week 1.

Simmons, 26, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2017. He later signed on with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

Simmons returned to Oakland on a futures contract for the 2018 season before being waived and later claimed by the Seahawks. Since then, Simmons has been placed on injured reserve twice due to knee injury and wound up missing the entire 2019 season.

The Seahawks declined to tender Simmons in 2020 but ultimately brought him back on a one-year deal. Seattle again declined to tender Simmons, this time as a restricted free agent, in 2021. He returned to the Seahawks soon after but was released last week.

In 2020, Simmons appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and made six starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 guard out of 80 qualifying players.