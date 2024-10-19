Seahawks Promote Two Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have elevated CBs Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 7 against the Falcons.

Additionally, the Seahawks have downgraded RB Kenneth Walker III to questionable with an illness.

It’s worth noting CBs Riq Woolen and Tre Brown were ruled out while CB Artie Burns was placed on injured reserve.

Jobe, 26, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2022. He wound up cracking Philadelphia’s active roster the past two seasons but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Jobe appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 22 tackles, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.