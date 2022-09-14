Seahawks Promoting LB Tanner Muse To Roster

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are promoting LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad to the active roster.

He’ll provide some more depth for the team at linebacker after starter Cody Barton got banged up Monday.

Muse, 26, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Seahawks on the practice squad and bounced on and off the active roster. He returned as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 but was waived again and re-signed to the practice squad.

For his career, Muse has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and recorded four total tackles.