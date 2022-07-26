Seahawks RB Chris Carson Retiring Due To Neck Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Seahawks RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury.

Rapoport adds that the team will release him under a failed physical designation, meaning that he can receive millions of dollars in injury protection benefits under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Carson, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.46 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Carson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent but opted to re-sign with Seattle on a two-year $14.625 million deal.

In 2021, Carson appeared in four games for the Seahawks and rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with six receptions for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

For his career, Carson appeared in 49 games for Seattle, rushing 769 times for 3,502 yards (4.6 YPC) and 24 touchdowns.

We wish Carson the best in his retirement from the NFL.