Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet Tore His ACL

Update:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Divisional Round win over the 49ers.

Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said RB Zach Charbonnet has a significant knee injury that requires surgery, and he will be out for the remainder of the playoffs.

Charbonnet, 25, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,875,294 in 2025.

In 2025, Charbonnet appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and rushed 184 times for 730 yards (4.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.