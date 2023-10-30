Seahawks Re-Sign C Joey Hunt To PS, Cut G Greg Eiland

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed C Joey Hunt to their practice squad on Monday and released G Greg Eiland from the unit. 

Seahawks Helmet

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

  1. DE Levi Bell
  2. DB Lance Boykin
  3. DT Matthew Gotel
  4. WR Cade Johnson
  5. TE Tyler Mabry
  6. LB Patrick O’Connell
  7. DB Ty Okada
  8. RB SaRodorick Thompson
  9. WR Easop Winston
  10. T Jason Peters
  11. NT Carl Davis
  12. WR Tyjon Lindsey
  13. LB Tyreke Smith
  14. G Ben Brown
  15. RB Bryant Koback
  16. C Joey Hunt

Hunt, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad. 

Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.

Hunt later caught on with the Colts and was on and off of their roster before returning to the Seahawks last year. Seattle brought him back on a futures contract this past January before adding him to their practice squad. 

In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply