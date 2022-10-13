Seahawks Re-Sign CB Xavier Crawford To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed CB Xavier Crawford to their practice squad on Thursday.

Crawford, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Texans. He agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Houston and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Houston waived Crawford and he was quickly claimed by the Dolphins. From there, he had stints with the Bears and Jaguars before joining the Seahawks this summer.

In 2022, Crawford has appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.