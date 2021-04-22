Seahawks Re-Sign QB Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed veteran QB Geno Smith to a contract on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Smith, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. Seattle brought him back on another one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Smith was limited to appearing in just one game for the Seahawks, completing 4 of 5 pass attempts for 33 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.