Seahawks Re-Sign S D’Anthony Bell To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have re-signed S D’Anthony Bell to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team released G Sataoa Laumea.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DT Quinton Bohanna WR Tyrone Broden CB Shemar Jean-Charles T Amari Kight C Federico Maranges (International) RB Damien Martinez LB Patrick O’Connell NT Brandon Pili S Jerrick Reed II LB Jamie Sheriff DT J.R. Singleton WR Ricky White III RB Jacardia Wright DB Shaquill Griffin WR Courtney Jackson LB Chris Paul S D’Anthony Bell

Bell, 28, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

In 2024, Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 19 total tackles and one tackle for loss.