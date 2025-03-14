Seahawks Re-Sign WR Cody White

The Seattle Seahawks announced they re-signed WR Cody White to a contract extension on Friday.

White, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Chiefs. However, Kansas City waived him with a non-football injury designation.

He had short stints with the Giants and Broncos before catching on Steelers in September 2020. He bounced on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad the following two years and landed with the Seahawks’ practice squad in October 2023.

He was on and off Seattle’s practice squad last season.

In 2024, White appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded two receptions for 44 yards (22.0 YPC).