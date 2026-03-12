Seahawks Re-Signed DT Brandon Pili

The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing DT Brandon Pili to a one-year, $2 million contract, per Tom Pelissero.

Pili, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2023 NFL Draft. He remained on the practice squad in 2023 but was waived in 2024 and claimed by the Seahawks.

Pili has been on the practice squad and active roster ever since, and began the 2025 season on the practice squad before later earning a promotion to the roster.

In 2025, Pili appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 12 total tackles and one forced fumble.