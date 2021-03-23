Seahawks Re-Signing DE Benson Mayowa To Two-Year, $8.8M Deal

Update:

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks re-signed DE Benson Mayowa to a two-year, $8.8 million deal that includes $4.61 million fully guaranteed in the first year.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Seahawks are re-signing DE Benson Mayowa to a contract on Tuesday.

Mayowa, 29, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2013. He lasted over a year in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Raiders.

Las Vegas declined to tender Mayowa a restricted offer a few years ago and he later signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Cowboys. Dallas elected to cut him loose in 2018 and he signed on with the Cardinals. He later signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in April of 2019 and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2020, Mayowa appeared in 13 games and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.