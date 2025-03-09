Seahawks Re-Signing DT Jarran Reed To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $25M

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are re-signing DT Jarran Reed to a three-year deal worth up to $25 million.

Reed, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021. He played out a one-year deal with the Packers before signing a two-year, $10.8 million deal with the Seahawks in 2023.

Reed was set to become a free agent this offseason, but he will remain in Seattle.

In 2024, Reed appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and made eight starts. He recorded 45 tackles, four and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.