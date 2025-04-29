Seahawks Re-Signing DT Johnathan Hankins To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are re-signing DT Johnathan Hankins to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Hankins, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the next two offseasons. Las Vegas traded Hankins to the Cowboys in October 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March of last year.

In 2024, Hankins appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defense, and one interception.